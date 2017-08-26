Carson City road report for Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2017

The following information applies to the period of Aug. 28-Sept. 3:

The shared use path located on Fifth Street between Fairview Drive and Airport Road will be closed until September.

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours:

Snyder Avenue will be closed from Oak Street to Silver Sage Drive, Monday-Sunday, all hours.

Division Street will be closed between Bath and Long Streets, including the intersection of Division Street and Long Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Resident access only.

Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division Streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Resident access only.

Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please use caution:

Roop Street will have lane shifts between Fairview Drive and Industrial Park Drive, Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Carson Street southbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes, between Clear Creek and Snyder Avenues, Tuesday-Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special Event — Brewery Arts Center, Summer Concert Series — Second Street will be closed between Minnesota and Thompson Streets, Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m.