Carson City road report for Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2017
August 26, 2017
The following information applies to the period of Aug. 28-Sept. 3:
The shared use path located on Fifth Street between Fairview Drive and Airport Road will be closed until September.
Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours:
Snyder Avenue will be closed from Oak Street to Silver Sage Drive, Monday-Sunday, all hours.
Division Street will be closed between Bath and Long Streets, including the intersection of Division Street and Long Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Resident access only.
Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division Streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Resident access only.
Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please use caution:
Roop Street will have lane shifts between Fairview Drive and Industrial Park Drive, Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
South Carson Street southbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes, between Clear Creek and Snyder Avenues, Tuesday-Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Special Event — Brewery Arts Center, Summer Concert Series — Second Street will be closed between Minnesota and Thompson Streets, Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m.