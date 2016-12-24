Carson City road report for Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City road report for Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 2016
December 24, 2016
The following information applies to the period of Dec. 26-Jan. 1:
There’s a new traffic signal at College Parkway and Research Way; drivers are asked to use caution through the intersection.
Road closure expected at the following location due to utility/road work:
Musser Street between Division and Minnesota streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Lane closures with traffic controls are at the following locations due to utility/road work:
College Parkway between U.S. 50 and Sherman Lane will have one lane of travel from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
The U.S. 50 right turn lane onto College Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
The U.S. 50 left turn lanes onto Fairview will be shortened from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
