Carson City road report for Jan. 16-22, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

The following information applies to the period of Jan. 16-22:

Lane closures with traffic controls are at the following locations due to utility/road work:

Carson Street and Winnie Lane intersection will have traffic controls due to signal improvements from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Carson Street between William and Fifth streets will have possible lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

The intersection of Roop and Robinson streets will have lane restrictions for signal improvements from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Lompa Lane between Menlo Drive and U.S. 50 will have lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Due to the State of the State Address, E. Fifth Street between Carson and Stewart streets will be closed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Detours will be in place.