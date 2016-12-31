Carson City road report for Jan. 2-8, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City road report for Jan. 2-8, 2017
December 31, 2016
The following information applies to the period of Jan. 2-8:
There is a new traffic signal at College Parkway and Research Way; drivers are asked to use caution through intersection.
Lane closures with traffic controls are at the following locations due to utility/road work:
College Parkway between U.S. 50 and Sherman Lane will have one lane of travel from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
U.S. 50 right turn lane onto College Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
U.S. 50 left turn lanes onto Fairview Drive will be shortened from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Carson Street and Winnie Lane intersection will have traffic controls due to signal improvements from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Carson Street between William and Fifth streets will have possible lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
The intersection of Roop and Robinson streets will have lane restrictions for signal improvements from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Alexa Way between Lisa and Imperial Ways will have lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.