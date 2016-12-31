Carson City road report for Jan. 2-8, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

The following information applies to the period of Jan. 2-8:

There is a new traffic signal at College Parkway and Research Way; drivers are asked to use caution through intersection.

Lane closures with traffic controls are at the following locations due to utility/road work:

College Parkway between U.S. 50 and Sherman Lane will have one lane of travel from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

U.S. 50 right turn lane onto College Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

U.S. 50 left turn lanes onto Fairview Drive will be shortened from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Carson Street and Winnie Lane intersection will have traffic controls due to signal improvements from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Carson Street between William and Fifth streets will have possible lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

The intersection of Roop and Robinson streets will have lane restrictions for signal improvements from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Alexa Way between Lisa and Imperial Ways will have lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.