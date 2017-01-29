Carson City road report for Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

The following information applies to the period of Jan. 30-Feb. 5:

Flood repairs throughout the city are underway; drivers are asked to use caution near repair crews.

Lane closures with traffic controls are at the following locations due to utility/road work:

College Parkway between U.S. 50 and Sherman Lane will have one lane of travel from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

U.S. 50 right turn lane onto College Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The intersection of Carson Street and Winnie Lane will have traffic controls due to signal improvements from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

The intersection of Roop and Robinson streets will have traffic controls for signal improvements from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Carson Street between William and Fifth streets will have possible lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Road closures are expected at the following location due to utility/road work. Detours will be in place.

Minnesota Street between King and Musser streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursdays.

Airport Road between Butti Way and E. Fifth Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Access to the animal shelter will be maintained.