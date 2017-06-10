Carson City road report for June 12-18 | NevadaAppeal.com

The following information applies to the period of June 12-18:

Epic Rides, a nationally known endurance bike ride, will be in Carson City June 16-18. There will be significant impact to traffic on Carson Street and west of downtown. Details on the event and road closures can be found at http://carson.org and http://epicrides.com.

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Detours will be in place:

Nevada Street will be closed between Fleischmann Way and Bath Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Lane closures or restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Caution is recommended:

U.S. 50 at the U.S. 395 intersection will be reduced to one lane in each direction, until further notice, for freeway improvements (travel delays are expected on S. Carson Street near the U.S. 50 Spooner junction).

S. Carson Street will have a single northbound lane closed between Clear Creek and Snyder avenues for all hours on weekdays.

W. College Parkway will have single lane closures between Carson Street and N. Ormsby Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Koontz Lane will have narrowed lanes between S. Carson Street and Silver Sage Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

College Parkway and Retail Drive intersection will have reduced turn lanes, Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.