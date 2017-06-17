Carson City road report for June 19-25 | NevadaAppeal.com

The following information applies to the period of June 19-25:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Detours will be in place:

Nevada Street will be closed between Fleischmann Way and Bath Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

E. King Street from Valley to Roop streets will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Lane closures or restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Caution is advised:

U.S. 50 at the U.S. 395 intersection will be reduced to one lane in each direction until further notice for freeway improvements (travel delays are expected on S. Carson Street near the U.S. 50 Spooner junction).

S. Carson Street will have a single northbound lane closed between Clear Creek and Snyder avenues for all hours weekdays.

S. Carson Street will have a single southbound lane closed between Clear Creek and Snyder avenues from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday-Thursday.

W. College Parkway will have single lane closures between Carson Street and North Ormsby Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Racetrack Road will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers between Schulz Drive and Saddlehorn Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.

Fairview Drive will have reduced lanes near Pheasant Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.