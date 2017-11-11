Carson City Road Report for Nov. 13-19

The following information applies to the period of Nov. 13-19:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours:

Airport Road will be closed between Fifth Street and Butti Way for all hours Monday-Saturday.

Schulz Way will be closed between Rabe Way to Race Track Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Lane closures or restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Fairview Drive will be reduced to one lane between S. Edmonds Drive to E. US 50 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Adaline Street will have narrowed lanes between Mountain and Division streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Division Street will have narrowed lanes between Long and Bath streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Division Street will have narrowed lanes between Winnie Lane and Bath Street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.