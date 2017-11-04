Carson City Road Report for Nov. 6-12
November 4, 2017
The following information applies to the period of Nov. 6-12:
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Detours will be in place:
Airport Road will be closed between Fifth Street and Butti Way with an expectation to reopen on Nov. 13.
Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.
Coffey Drive will be closed between Center Drive and Rabe Way from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Resident access only.
Schulz Way will be closed from Rabe Way to Race Track Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Division Street will have narrowed lanes between Long and Bath streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.
Division Street will have narrowed lanes between Winnie Lane and Bath Street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.
Lane closures or restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Winnie Lane will have lane shifts between Carson and Roop streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday-Wednesday.
Koontz Lane will have lane shifts between Carson Street and Silver Sage Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Fairview Drive will be reduced to one lane from S. Edmonds Drive to E. US 50 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.
