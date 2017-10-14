Carson City Road Report for Oct. 16-22
October 14, 2017
The following information applies to the period of Oct. 16-22:
U.S. 50 will have lane closures between Linehan Road and Flint Road at the V&T Railway crossing, Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours:
Airport Road will be closed between Fifth Street and Butti Way, Monday-Thursday, 24 hours.
Nevada Street will be closed between Bath Street and Meyers Street, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Resident access only.
Meyers Street will be closed between Division Street and Nevada Street, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Resident access only.
Recommended Stories For You
Adeline Street will be closed between Mountain Street and Division Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Resident access only.
Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work.
U.S. 50 will have lane closures between Linehan Road and Flint Road at the V&T Railway crossing, Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Bath Street will have narrowed lanes between Division Street and Nevada Street, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Division Street will have narrowed lanes between Long Street and Bath Street, including the intersection of Division Street and Long Street, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Long Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Marian Avenue, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
King Street will have narrowed lanes between Valley Street and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Silver Springs man wanted in 3 deaths arrested in California
- Dennis Hof says Bunny Ranch looking into sex-bots
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office concerned with rising number of wrecks
- SlotWorld Casino in Carson City closing Sunday for remodel
- Arrest made involving vehicle used to try to hit people, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office