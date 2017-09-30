Carson City road report for Oct. 2-8, 2017

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 2-8:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours:

William Street will be closed between Minnesota and Carson streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday.

Division Street will be closed between Long and Bath streets, including the intersection of Division and Long streets, for all hours Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Nevada Street will be closed between Bath and Meyers streets for all hours Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Meyers Street will be closed between Division and Nevada streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday. Resident access only.

Recommended Stories For You

Adeline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets for all hours Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Caution is advised:

U.S. 50 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Drago Way and Flint Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Airport Road southbound will be closed between College Parkway and U.S. 50 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday. Side roads could have 20-minute delays.

Airport Road southbound will be closed between College Parkway and U.S. 50 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Side roads could have 20-minute delays.

Airport Road southbound will be closed between College Parkway and U.S. 50 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Side roads could have 20-minute delays.

Edmonds Drive will have lane closures between Fairview Drive and Snyder Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Snyder Avenue will have lane closures between Edmunds and Bigelow Drive from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Stewart Street will have lane closures between Carson and William streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.

King Street will have narrowed lanes between Valley and Roop streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Valley Street will have lane shifts between Musser and King streets from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Little Lane will be reduced to one lane between Janas Way and 800 feet east of Roop Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

Winnie Lane will have lane shifts between Carson and Roop streets from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Long Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Marian Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Alder Street will have narrowed lanes between Bigelow and Ponderosa drives from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.