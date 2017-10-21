Carson City Road Report for Oct. 23-29

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 23-29:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours:

Snyder Avenue will be closed between Willow Street and Oak Street, until further notice.

Airport Road will be closed between Fifth Street and Butti Way, until further notice.

Nevada Street will be closed between Bath and Meyers streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Meyers Street will be closed between Division and Nevada streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Recommended Stories For You

Adeline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

King Street will be closed between Valley and Roop streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Coffey Drive will be closed to through traffic between Center Drive and Rabe Way from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

William Street westbound will have single lane closures between Stewart and Carson streets from 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Tuesday.

Carson Street southbound right turn lane onto William Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Tuesday.

South Carson Street northbound on-ramp to I-580 will be closed between Clear Creek Avenue and I-580 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.

Bath Street will have narrowed lanes between Division and Nevada streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Division Street will have narrowed lanes between Long and Bath streets, including the intersection of Division and Long streets, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Winnie Lane will have shifted lanes between Carson and Roop streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday-Thursday.

Community Events

Passport to Downtown will close Proctor Street between Carson and Curry streets from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The Nevada Day celebration on Saturday will close the following roads from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Carson Street between Winnie Lane and Fairview Drive

Bath Street between Division and Carson streets

Adaline Street between Division and Carson streets

Fleischmann Way between Division and Carson streets

Long Street between Division and Stewart streets

Adam Street between Division and Stewart streets

Park Street between Division and Stewart streets

John Street between Carson and Stewart streets

William Street between Nevada and Stewart streets

Musser Street between Nevada and Stewart streets

Fifth Street between Nevada and Stewart streets

Stewart Street between Carson Street and Little Lane