Carson City Road Report for Oct. 30-Nov. 5

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 30-Nov. 5:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Detours will be set:

Airport Road will be closed between Fifth Street and Butti Way until further notice.

Nevada Street will be closed between Bath and Meyers streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Meyers Street will be closed between Division and Nevada streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Coffey Drive will be closed to through traffic between Center Drive and Rabe Way from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Schulz Way will be closed from Rabe Way to Race Track Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

William Street westbound will have single lane closures between Stewart and Carson streets from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday-Monday.

The Carson Street southbound right turn lane onto William Street will be closed from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday-Monday.

The South Carson Street northbound on-ramp to I-580 will be closed between Clear Creek Avenue and I-580 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday-Monday.

Bath Street will have narrowed lanes between Division and Nevada streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Division Street will have narrowed lanes between Long and Bath streets, including the intersection of Division and Long streets, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.