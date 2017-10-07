Carson City Road Report for Oct. 9-15
October 7, 2017
Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours.
Nevada Street will be closed between Bath Street and Meyers Street, Tuesday-Thursday, 24 hours. Resident access only.
Meyers Street will be closed between Division Street and Nevada Street, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Resident access only.
Adeline Street will be closed between Mountain Street and Division Street, Monday-Thursday, 24 hours. Resident access only.
Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work.
Bath Street will have narrowed lanes between Division Street and Nevada Street, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Division Street will have narrowed lanes between Long Street and Bath Street, including the intersection of Division Street and Long Street, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Long Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Marian Avenue, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Alder Street will have narrowed lanes between Bigelow Drive and Ponderosa Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
King Street will have narrowed lanes between Valley Street and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m
Airport Road will have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Butti Way, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Valley Street will have shifted lanes between Musser Street and King Street, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Winnie Lane will have shifted lanes between Carson Street and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Roop Street will have the outside northbound lane closed between B Street and Winnie Lane, Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Special Event – Takedown Oktoberfest – Curry Street will be closed between Fourth Street and Second Street, Saturday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.