Carson City Road Report for Oct. 9-15

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours.

Nevada Street will be closed between Bath Street and Meyers Street, Tuesday-Thursday, 24 hours. Resident access only.

Meyers Street will be closed between Division Street and Nevada Street, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Resident access only.

Adeline Street will be closed between Mountain Street and Division Street, Monday-Thursday, 24 hours. Resident access only.

Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work.

Bath Street will have narrowed lanes between Division Street and Nevada Street, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Division Street will have narrowed lanes between Long Street and Bath Street, including the intersection of Division Street and Long Street, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Long Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Marian Avenue, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Alder Street will have narrowed lanes between Bigelow Drive and Ponderosa Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

King Street will have narrowed lanes between Valley Street and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m

Airport Road will have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Butti Way, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Valley Street will have shifted lanes between Musser Street and King Street, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Winnie Lane will have shifted lanes between Carson Street and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Roop Street will have the outside northbound lane closed between B Street and Winnie Lane, Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Special Event – Takedown Oktoberfest – Curry Street will be closed between Fourth Street and Second Street, Saturday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.