Carson City road report for Sept. 11-17, 2017
September 9, 2017
The following information applies to the period of Sept. 11-17:
Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours:
Snyder Avenue will be closed from Oak Street to Silver Sage Drive for all hours Monday-Sunday.
Division Street will be closed between Bath and Long streets, including the intersection of Division and Long streets, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.
Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.
Proctor Street will be closed from Carson to Plaza streets from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please use caution:
Carson River Road will have lane closures between Fifth Street and Sierra Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fifth Street will have the westbound lane closed between Saliman Road and Fairview Drive from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
State Street will be reduced to one lane between William and Long streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.
Roop Street will be reduced to one lane between Caroline and Robinson streets from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Airport Road will have the southbound lane closed between Highway 50 and College Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Nevada Street will have single lane closures between Fleischmann Way and Bath Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Division Street will have lane restrictions between Winnie Lane and Bath Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.