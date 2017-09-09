Carson City road report for Sept. 11-17, 2017

The following information applies to the period of Sept. 11-17:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours:

Snyder Avenue will be closed from Oak Street to Silver Sage Drive for all hours Monday-Sunday.

Division Street will be closed between Bath and Long streets, including the intersection of Division and Long streets, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Proctor Street will be closed from Carson to Plaza streets from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please use caution:

Carson River Road will have lane closures between Fifth Street and Sierra Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fifth Street will have the westbound lane closed between Saliman Road and Fairview Drive from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

State Street will be reduced to one lane between William and Long streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.

Roop Street will be reduced to one lane between Caroline and Robinson streets from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Airport Road will have the southbound lane closed between Highway 50 and College Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nevada Street will have single lane closures between Fleischmann Way and Bath Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Division Street will have lane restrictions between Winnie Lane and Bath Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.