Carson City road report for Sept. 18-24, 2017

The following information applies to the period of Sept. 18-24:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours:

Nevada Street will be closed between Bath and Meyers streets for all hours on Monday-Sunday. Resident access only.

Meyers Street will be closed between Division and Nevada streets for all hours on Monday-Sunday. Resident access only.

Snyder Avenue will be closed from Oak Street to Silver Sage Drive for all hours on Monday-Sunday.

Division Street will be closed between Bath and Long streets, including the intersection of Division and Long streets, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Little Lane will be closed between Parkland Avenue and 700 feet east of Roop Street for all hours on weekdays.

Lane closures or restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please use caution:

Washington Street will have lane shifts between Richmond Avenue and Sunset Way for all hours on Monday-Sunday.

Carson River Road will have lane closures between Fifth Street and Sierra Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Fifth Street will have the westbound lane closed between Saliman Road and Fairview Drive from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Expect 20-minutes delays for eastbound traffic.

Arrowhead Drive will have westbound lane closed between Emerson Drive to Imus Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Expect 20-minute delays for eastbound traffic.

Koontz Lane will have eastbound lane closed between Carson and Curry streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Koontz Lane will have westbound lane closed between Edmonds Drive and Carson Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Edmonds Drive will have lane closures between Fairview Drive and Snyder Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Snyder Avenue will have lane closures between Edmonds and Bigelow drives from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Medical Parkway will have reduced lanes between Carson Street and Medical Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Medical Parkway will have eastbound lane closed between Silver Oak Drive and Medical Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

College Parkway will have lanes reduced between G.S. Richards Boulevard and Carson Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Expect 20-minute delays.