Carson City road report for Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2017

The following information applies to the period of Sept. 25-Oct. 1:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours:

Nevada Street will be closed between Bath and Meyers streets for all hours on Monday. Resident access only.

Meyers Street will be closed between Division and Nevada streets for all hours on Monday. Resident access only.

Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets for all hours Monday-Thursday.

Division Street will be closed between Bath and Long streets, including the intersection of Division and Long streets, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Recommended Stories For You

Proctor Street will be closed from Carson to Plaza streets from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please use caution:

Edmonds Drive will have lane closures between Damon Road and Sinbad Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Washington Street will have lane shifts between Richmond Avenue and Sunset Way for all hours Monday-Sunday.

Carson River Road will have lane closures between Fifth Street and Sierra Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Fifth Street will have only eastbound traffic allowed between Saliman Road and Fairview Drive, westbound traffic follow detour. Intersecting roads could have 20-minute delays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday.

Koontz Lane will have eastbound lane closed between Carson and Curry streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Koontz Lane will have westbound lane closed between Edmonds Drive and Carson Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Edmonds Drive will have lane closures between Fairview Drive and Snyder Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Snyder Avenue will have lane closures between Edmonds and Bigelow drives from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Medical Parkway will have reduced lanes between Carson Street and Medical Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Medical Parkway will have eastbound lane closed between Silver Oak Drive and Medical Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

College Parkway will have lanes reduced between G.S. Richards Boulevard and Carson Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Expect 20-minute delays.

Carson Street will have shifted lanes between College Parkway and Nye Lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Grumman Drive will have shifted lanes between Conestoga and Mouton drives from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Long Street will have shifted lanes between Roop Street and Marian Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Alder Street will have shifted lanes between Bigelow and Ponderosa drives from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

King Street will have shifted lanes between Valley and Roop streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Stewart Street southbound lane will be closed between William and John streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Curry Street will have traffic controls between Lake Glen Drive and Rhodes Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

The Midnight Pub Crawl will close Telegraph Street between Carson and Curry streets and Curry Street between Telegraph and Musser streets from noon to midnight on Saturday.