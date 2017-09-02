Carson City road report for Sept. 4-10, 2017

The following information applies to the period of Sept. 4-10:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Please follow detours.

Snyder Avenue will be closed from Oak Street to Silver Sage Drive for all hours Monday-Sunday.

Division Street will be closed between Bath and Long streets, including the intersection of Division and Long streets, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Caution is advised:

Edmonds Drive will be reduced to one lane between South Lompa and Koontz Lanes from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

State Street will be reduced to one lane between William and Long streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

S. Carson Street northbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes between Clear Creek and Snyder avenues from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday.

Fifth Street will have lane restrictions between Saliman and Teaque roads from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.