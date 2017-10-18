Carson City roads advisory group maps out its future

The citizens board advising Carson City staff on road projects and maintenance met Tuesday to map out its future.

Lucia Maloney led her first meeting of the Transportation Resource Advisory Forum for Carson City, or TRAFCC, since taking over as the city's transportation manager.

She provided the group updates on city road work, including completed reconstruction of Sonoma Street, current work on Airport Road and upcoming projects to redo Sierra Vista Lane and South Carson Street.

But much of the discussion focused on the future role of the group.

TRAFCC first met in June 2016, when the election in November included the gas tax ballot question.

The city assembled the group with representatives from all city wards and from some major organizations to both educate the public on street issues and to get feedback on what work the city's citizens wanted to see done.

Recommended Stories For You

Initially, monthly meetings were planned through 2016, but the group decided to continue into 2017 and meet quarterly.

Several people asked if the city used their feedback and whether it was worthwhile to continue meeting.

Dirk Goering, senior transportation planner, said Patrick Pittenger, the former transportation manager, used comments from board members in planning and in his discussions with the Regional Transportation Commission and the Board of Supervisors, which have oversight of planning and projects.

Goering also cited the flashing crossing light soon to be installed on North Carson Street as an example of TRAFCC's input having an impact.

Christine Brandon, a board member, advocated for continuing the group, saying it provides a valuable conduit between citizens and city staff.

"Even though the group doesn't have real power, it is government at it's best," she said.

Steve Waclo, another member, suggested the group needed a mission statement if it was to continue so everyone agrees and understands its purpose.

Maloney said TRAFCC could meet again in February and on the agenda would be a draft mission statement and data from the city's pavement survey now underway that will be used to prioritize road projects for the 2018-19 fiscal year starting in July 2018.

The 2017-18 pavement preservation projects TRAFCC gave input on are halfway complete, said Maloney. They encompass 12.2 miles throughout the city. The remaining work to be done next spring includes 1.2 miles of Stewart Street and 2.7 miles of Edmonds Drive.