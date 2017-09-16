Carson City Ross Clinic benefits from $2,000 donation
September 16, 2017
A donation from the Carson Douglas Medical Society Alliance will help a local health care clinic continue its mission of serving the community's most vulnerable.
The Carson Douglas Medical Society Alliance presented Friends in Service Helping (FISH) with a donation of $2,000 to benefit the Ross Clinic.
"This contribution reflects the long-standing practice of donated dollars staying within the community," said Jim Peckham, executive director of FISH. "Community doctors supporting a community clinic."
Dr. Robert Chudnow, retired after 40 years of family practice, volunteers weekly at the clinic, replacing Dr. Rex Baggett, who volunteered for decades.
"Dr. Baggett can't be replaced," said Chudnow.
The Ross Clinic, named for founder Charlie Ross, strives to provide quality health care, testing, and medication at no cost to qualified residents. Patients must have a chronic illness (such as diabetes) and be without health insurance.
The clinic is accessed by appointment only. Appointments can be made through the FISH administrative offices at 138 E. Long St.
FISH is a nonprofit serving northwestern Nevada. For information or to contribute, call 775-882-FISH (3474), or email info@nvfish.com, or go to http://www.nvfish.com.
