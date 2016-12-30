Carson City Safe and Sober New Year’s Eve for teens planned | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Partnership Carson City, is hosting a Safe and Sober New Year’s Eve event to promote a drug and alcohol free night for teens in the community.

On New Year’s Eve, students can and request their School Resource Officer to visit their gathering. The SROs will check to make sure there are no drugs or alcohol at the party and provide free pizza, prizes and giveaways to the students.

“If teens are getting together on New Years Eve, we want to promote safe gatherings,” said SRO officer Deputy Jarrod Adams. “We are trying to deter drug and alcohol abuse in our teens and we want them to know they can have fun safely without drugs and alcohol.”

The Safe and Sober event is for middle and high school students in Carson City and will run from 7:30 to midnight New Year’s Eve.

“We want to reward the good kids and also build that repertoire with them,” Adams said.

The SRO deputies also will be taking necessary enforcement action for juvenile problem calls.

To participate in the Safe and Sober New Year’s Eve, call non-emergency dispatch at 775-887-2008 and request to have your SRO stop by your gathering. Tell the dispatcher you want an SRO check. Participants also can email Adams for a reserved time. To reserve a time or for any questions, contact Deputy Adams at jadams@carson.org.