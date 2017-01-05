Carson City selected for Levitt AMP music series grant | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City was again selected as one of 15 cities to win a Levitt AMP grant for a summer concert series.

The free concert series will be run by the Brewery Arts Center at the Minnesota Street Stage.

In July, the Levitt Foundation invited nonprofits to submit proposals that would reflect the three goals of the Levitt AMP awards: Amplify community pride and the city’s unique character; enrich lives through the power of free, live Music; and illustrate the importance of vibrant public places. Nonprofits who received a previous Levitt AMP grant were eligible to reapply. In an effort to inspire and engage communities across the country around the power of creative placemaking, the Levitt Foundation opened the selection process to the public to choose the Top 25 Finalists.

The public voted on the submitted proposals over a three-week period in November, selecting their favorite projects online at http://levittamp.org.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2017 Levitt AMP Grant Awards winners. Each made a compelling case for how the Levitt AMP Music Series will activate a public space and strengthen the social and economic fibers of their communities,” says Sharon Yazowski, executive director of the Levitt Foundation. “The Minnesota Street Stage corridor has proven to be the ideal place for the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series, bringing the city together and highlighting the space as an ongoing and welcoming destination for everyone in Carson City to enjoy.”

Other Levitt winners were: Berea, Ken.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Denison, Texas; Greensboro, N.C.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; Jacksonville, Ill.; Middlesboro, Ken.; Ocala, Fla.; Santa Fe, N.M.; Sheboygan, Wis.; St. Johnsbury, Vt.; Stevens Point, Wis.; Trenton, N.J.; Utica, N.Y.

The Levitt network of permanent outdoor music venues and AMP concert sites collectively serves more than half a million people annually through 450-plus free, family-friendly concerts in 22 towns and cities. As an example of the high caliber talent presented across the Levitt network, the 2017 Grammy nominees includes 25 artists who have performed on Levitt stages in recent years.

Learn more at http://www.levitt.org.