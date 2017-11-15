Carson City Senior Center to provide fall risk assessments

Carson Tahoe Health's manager of therapy services, Steve Yasmer, will provide fall risk assessments at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Assessments are performed on a BioDex Balance System machine, which compares each individual's score to others of similar age, height, and gender, providing an estimate of relative fall risk. Fall prevention is critical as it's one of the most preventable causes of injury in the senior population.

Yasmer presented a fall prevention program at the center's October Triad meeting.

"Steve's Triad presentation on fall prevention was very well received," Courtney Warner, executive director for the Senior Center, said. "Our goal with Triad is to continue to provide information and education on topics that are relevant and timely with seniors. We are thrilled he is coming back to provide these assessments."

Courtney Warner, executive director for the Senior Center

Carson Tahoe Health provides physical, occupational and speech therapies, covering the gamut between decreasing pain and improving strength to managing every day tasks to speech and cognitive problems.

Reservations are encouraged, but not necessary. To make a reservation for a fall risk assessment, email Shirley at skeller@carson.org, or call the center at 775-883-0703.