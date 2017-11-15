Carson City Senior Center to provide fall risk assessments
November 15, 2017
Carson Tahoe Health's manager of therapy services, Steve Yasmer, will provide fall risk assessments at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Assessments are performed on a BioDex Balance System machine, which compares each individual's score to others of similar age, height, and gender, providing an estimate of relative fall risk. Fall prevention is critical as it's one of the most preventable causes of injury in the senior population.
Yasmer presented a fall prevention program at the center's October Triad meeting.
"Steve's Triad presentation on fall prevention was very well received," Courtney Warner, executive director for the Senior Center, said. "Our goal with Triad is to continue to provide information and education on topics that are relevant and timely with seniors. We are thrilled he is coming back to provide these assessments."
“Steve’s Triad presentation on fall prevention was very well received. Our goal with Triad is to continue to provide information and education on topics that are relevant and timely with seniors. We are thrilled he is coming back to provide these assessments.”
— Courtney WarnerExecutive director for the Senior Center
Carson Tahoe Health provides physical, occupational and speech therapies, covering the gamut between decreasing pain and improving strength to managing every day tasks to speech and cognitive problems.
Recommended Stories For You
Reservations are encouraged, but not necessary. To make a reservation for a fall risk assessment, email Shirley at skeller@carson.org, or call the center at 775-883-0703.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Carson City and Dayton communities come together after rollover injures seven students
- Seven juveniles injured in rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road
- Nissan dealership on Carson City Board of Supervisors agenda
- NDOT approves traffic project on U.S. 395 in Douglas
- Man with anchor tied around legs 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Fallen Leaf Lake
Trending Sitewide
- Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for injured Carson High students
- Carson City and Dayton communities come together after rollover injures seven students
- Seven juveniles injured in rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road
- Two arrested after stealing from merchants says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Nissan dealership on Carson City Board of Supervisors agenda