Carson City senior scarf drive a success | NevadaAppeal.com

Morning temperatures in Carson City have dropped the last few weeks but seniors are being kept cozy and warm, thanks to donations from the community and Intimate Designs Floral LLC.

Lori Morris, owner of the flower shop on East William Street, held a scarf drive for seniors in conjunction with her Our Angels With Flowers community donation program.

The team collected 289 scarves and delivered them to five group homes on Sunday.

According to Morris, the majority of the scarves were handmade from local donators.