Carson City Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash | NevadaAppeal.com

A Carson City Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash Monday morning after hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk

It occurred around 11 a.m. Monday on 5th Street at the crosswalk between Carson and Stewart streets. The pedestrian, a lobbyist from Las Vegas, was walking in the crosswalk when the deputy's vehicle struck him.

Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, and no injuries were reported. Paramedics were not called to the scene.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said that the Nevada Highway Patrol will take over the investigation as per protocol.

"Anytime a car makes contact with something else it is considered an accident, so NHP will have a look at it," Furlong said.