Carson City Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

The Carson City Sheriff's Office has located a local missing man.

Ryan Perkins, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 11 by his girlfriend, but has been located in Dallas. Perkins had family in the area and the Dallas Police Department was able to contact his grandmother and locate him at the family home.

He was fine and had moved back to the area to be with family.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office would like to thank the community for all its help calling with information and assisting in locating Ryan safely.