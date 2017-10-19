Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
October 19, 2017
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing local man.
Ryan Perkins, 24, was last spoken to on Oct. 11 via a phone call with his girlfriend.
He's described as 5-foot 8-inches, 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Perkins was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants but also had additional clothes in his vehicle.
Perkins was driving a blue 2012 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate DV51882.
He's a Marine Corps ceteran and may be going back to Texas where his family lives.
If anyone has any information on Perkins, contact the Carson City Sheriff's office at 775-887-2677, Detective Josh Chaney at 775-283-7853 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.