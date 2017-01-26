Carson City Sheriff’s Office offers Safe Zone for merchandise exchanges | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is continuing its Citizens Safe Zone, to help residents make safe merchandise exchanges.

The Citizens Zone is for Carson residents and residents of surrounding counties to exchange merchandise purchased through Craigslist, classified ads or private party sales safely. The exchanges are done at the Sheriff’s Office.

The concept is to make sure the encounters are done in a safe environment and completed in a safe manner for all parties involved.

The Safe Zone is every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 911 E. Musser St.

For more information, contact volunteer coordinator Ken Smith at 775-283-7810.