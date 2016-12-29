Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking runaway David Armando Maciel | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

David Armando Maciel, 14, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 27 and is suspected to be staying with friends in the Carson City area.

Maciel is 5-foot 4-inches and 145 pounds, last seen wearing a red and black shirt, red and black shorts and red and black shoes.

If located, contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at 775-887-2008. Anyone with questions, contact Detective Acosta at 775-283-7855 or sacosta @carson.org.