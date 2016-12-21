Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks counterfeit suspects | NevadaAppeal.com

Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of two individuals, pictured, allegedly involved in passing counterfeit money at multiple Carson City businesses. Anyone with information can contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-283-7853, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Tips also can be texted to 847411 (TIP411) keyword SW, or they can be submitted at http://www.secretwitness.com.