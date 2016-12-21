 Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks counterfeit suspects | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks counterfeit suspects

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two individuals, pictured, allegedly involved in passing counterfeit money at multiple Carson City businesses. Anyone with information can contact Detective David LeGros at 775-283-7853 or Lt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.