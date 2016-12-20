Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying woman involved in a hit and run | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in a hit and run.

On Nov. 14 at 7 a.m., an unidentified female driving a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon got into a verbal argument with a group of males at the North Carson Street 7-11. The female then drove the Jeep and intentionally rammed the victim’s occupied vehicle. The female left the parking lot onto eastbound College Parkway.

The Jeep is a dark gray or black Wrangler Rubicon with a custom front bumper and angled push bar.

Officials don’t have any photographs of the suspects.

If anyone has any information contact Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852 or Carson City Sheriff’s Dispatch at 775-887-2677.