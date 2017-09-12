Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding juvenile

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating a juvenile, thought to be a runaway.

Lyndi Day, 15, was last seen on Sept. 1 at her Carson City residence, though authorities don't suspect foul play.

Day is 5-foot 4-inches, and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown or blonde hair.

The public is urged to call the Carson City Sheriff's office at 775-887-2677 if she is seen. Anyone with information should contact Detective Olson at 775-283-7856, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-2677. You can remain anonymous.