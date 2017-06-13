Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding missing juvenile | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding missing juvenile
June 13, 2017
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Engel Mulhauser, 16, also known as Harley, was last seen on June 11 at her residence.
Mulhauser is 5-feet, 2-inches with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a maroon long sleeve shirt.
She may be in the Carson City, Reno or Fernley areas.
If anyone has any information, contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-887-2677.