Carson City Sheriff’s Office to conduct alcohol compliance check on Fiday

The Carson City Sheriff's Office will be conducting an alcohol compliance check on Friday to make sure local businesses are following state laws.

Minor decoys will be sent into local businesses with liquor licenses and attempt to purchase alcohol using their real identification.

They will be focusing on businesses checking identification properly and denying the sale of alcohol to minors. The goal is to have 100 percent compliance and have no alcohol be sold to the minors in order to eliminate the ability for juveniles to purchase alcohol, using their own identification or someone else's.

The check is done in an effort to keep the town's youth safe and sober over the Nevada Day weekend.

For questions, contact Deputy Jarrod Adams at jadams@carson.org.