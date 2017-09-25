Carson City Sheriff’s Office to debut ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is hosting its first Coffee with a Cop event next week.

The event is meant to be an informal conversation between law enforcement and the community where residents have the opportunity to discuss anything on their minds.

"This was an opportunity that presented itself and I love the idea of an avenue to just be somewhere and have a conversation and just talk," said Sheriff Ken Furlong.

There will be different disciplines from the Sheriff's Office such as K9, SET, Dispatch, Motors and Detention.

Furlong said this is a great opportunity for citizens to be able to voice opinions or questions.

"It is always important to build on relationships and get the feedback we need," Furlong said. "This is just an opportunity to listen and answer questions to adjust the way we do business. Law enforcement support is what makes our community strong.

"There will be no formal presentation, just a casual conversation," Furlong said.

The event will be Oct. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Highway 50 Dunkin' Donuts.