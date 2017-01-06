Carson City Sheriff’s seeks help in finding missing person | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Sheriff¹s Office asks for the public’s help in finding a missing person. 34 year old Lindsey Nelson was reported as missing person by friends/family.

She was last seen by friends at about 1 p.m. Thursday. Nelson is 5-6, 165 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing dark colored snow boots, white fleece sweatshirt and dark colored jeans with rhinestones in the pockets.

She’s known to drive her 4 door 1996 Silver Mercury Marquee with Nevada license plates 18E840. Nelson is described by friends as a vulnerable/endangered person. She may be with an ex-boyfriend identified as Sean Ivery.

If located, contact the Carson City Sheriff¹s Office Dispatch line at 775-887-2008.