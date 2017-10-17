Carson City shows spike in statewide initial graduation rates

Six other districts in the state showed double-digit gains from 2016, NevadaReportCard.com:

Carson City schools increased their graduation rate in 2016-2017 along with the rest of the state, according to a report releasing preliminary four-year data announcing Nevada's Class of 2017 graduation rate increased by seven percentage points.

NevadaReportCard.com said high schools statewide are on track to have a graduation rate of 80.55 percent. Carson City School District's reached 82.17 percent – also a seven percent increase compared to the 2015-2016 extended five year adjusted cohort graduation rates.

"I attribute this increased graduation rates to the work effort of every district staff member, support from our community, family involvement in their child's educational experience and most important the hard work of the students themselves," said Susan Keema, associate superintendent educational services. "In turn, this benefits the state of Nevada's business and industry, our community's culture of excellence and most importantly provides more options for our students."

According to the Nevada Department of Education, this is the seventh year the state calculated the graduation rate using the adjusted cohort rate, required by the U.S. Department of Education. The four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate defines the cohort based on when students enter their freshman year of high school.

Carson City's results combine both Carson and Pioneer High Schools. On top of it, both high schools achieved its largest spike in Millennium Scholarship qualifications in four years, where 47 percent of students qualified for the scholarship compared to 2013-14 at 32 percent.

At last week's school board meeting, representatives of the district credited the change curriculum from 2012 for the improved results over the years; at both schools, there has been an increase of mathematics, science courses, and Career Technical Education options.

Keema said the Learner Centered Model is focused on meeting individual student needs and a districtwide emphasis is placed on attendance, dropout prevention and ensuring all students are college and career ready.

According to the report, Clark County School District also graduated the same percentage as Carson City, an increase of 7.83 points. The Washoe County School District graduated 83.79 percent, an increase of 7.15 points

The NDE will release official figures in December, along with a school-by-school breakdown and an analysis of demographic subgroups.