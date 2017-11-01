Carson City Soroptimist accepting applications for Live Your Dream Award

Soroptimist International of Carson City is accepting applications for its Live Your Dream Award. Applications may be obtained online at http://www.sicarsoncity.org or by contacting Dianne Hilliard at 445-3288. Deadline to apply is Nov. 15.

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award assists women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects. Live Your Dream Award recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as for books, childcare, tuition, or transportation. Applicants may also be considered for Club Tuition Scholarships.

Priority consideration will be given to Carson City residents, but is not a requirement. Applications may also be forwarded to other Soroptimist Clubs for consideration. One recipient from each Club will also be eligible for Region-level awards; those recipients in turn become eligible for Finalist awards.

Each year, about $1.7 million is awarded through the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards program. Since 1972, the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards Program has disbursed more than $30 million to tens of thousands of women who have overcome poverty, domestic and sexual violence, divorce, the death of a spouse, or other life challenges — women who had the courage and determination to turn their lives around.

Soroptimist International of Carson City is part of a worldwide organization dedicated to empowering women and girls through education and programs leading to social and economic improvement. For more information go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org or call 297-4890.