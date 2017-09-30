Carson City supervisor won’t seek re-election

Ward 1 Carson City Supervisor Karen Abowd will not seek another term, according to a release.

"Leadership is knowing when is the time to stand up and knowing when to stand down," Abowd was quoted in the release.

Abowd has served seven years and will leave office at the completion of her second term, the release said.

"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve, to help implement and to progress forward in our community," Abowd said. "My plan is to pursue other interests and to help in other ways that the time demand of being a public servant does not allow."

Abowd is scheduled to leave office Jan. 7, 2019.

Since taking office, Abowd has served: as mayor pro-tem; as chairman of the Redevelopment Authority and Carson Water Subconservancy District; as a board member on the Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority; as a Carson City Cultural Commissioner; and as a participant on the SART Task Force.

In 2012, Abowd received the 2012 Politician of the Year Award from the Human Services Network.

"My term in office began in economically challenging times. It was required through the course of the Great Recession to collectively work through those challenges and to find opportunities for community growth such as initiating the impetus for the downtown as well as north, south and east corridor infrastructure improvements, securing the remaining funding needed for the Multipurpose Athletic Center at the Boys & Girls Club, and bringing to fruition the building of a long overdue animal shelter."

Abowd and her husband, Charlie, have three children and four grandchildren.