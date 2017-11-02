Carson City supervisors approve purchase of 25 new cars

The Carson City Board of Supervisors met briefly Thursday to approve the purchase of 25 new cars and a new contract with the Culture and Tourism Authority as well as hear on first reading an amendment to the Schulz Ranch development agreement.

The planned meeting agenda was short because Mayor Bob Crowell and Supervisor Lori Bagwell were on their way to Washington, D.C., for a meeting at the White House with federal officials and other elected officials from Nevada.

Then it got shorter when three items were pulled at the start of the meeting — the second reading of the Lompa Ranch developers agreement and approval of two lease agreements, one between the Carson City Airport Authority and Sierra Skyway and another with the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation for space to house three Americorps VISTA volunteers working with the city's Parks, Recreation and Open Space department.

The meeting started at 8:30 a.m. and ended a few minutes past 9.

The three supervisors present approved a $982,561.17 purchase agreement with Michael Hohl Motor Company and Capital Ford for 25 new vehicles for multiple city departments. The purchase was previously budgeted and approved and is made through a state competitive bid list.

The board also heard on first reading a change to the Schulz Ranch developer agreement recommended by the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The original agreement between the city and the site's developers called for construction of a park there to be completed by the time the 250th building permit was issued.

That was later changed to 210 permits when the size of the residential development was scaled back.

But Lennar Corp., the first builder to build there, requested the permit limit be pushed back up to 250 because construction of a park couldn't be completed until September 2018 and home sales were faster than anticipated, raising concern the 210th permit would be issued before the park was finished and Lennar would have to halt construction of houses while it completed the park.

The board also approved a new contract with the Culture and Tourism Authority. The CTA will pay the city 1 percent of the 11 percent transient lodging tax — currently about $187,000 — to perform administrative and other tasks associated with programming city facilities for special events.

City Manager Nick Marano said the formula would allow the contract to cover costs as the number of room nights and events grew. He said it would cost about $130,000, without staff time factored in, to implement it so the contract would cover the city's additional costs.

Marano, in the manager's comments at the end of the meeting, said Crowell had been invited to bowl in the White House bowling alley Thursday evening.

Crowell and Bagwell left Thursday morning for Washington, where they're scheduled to attend the Nevada Local Elected Officials' White House Convention today.