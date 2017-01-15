Carson City supes, school board to hold joint meeting | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City’s Board of Supervisors and School District Board of Trustees will hear two presentations from the Sheriff’s Office as well as an update on growth projections for the city at a joint meeting Thursday evening.

The two presentations from the Sheriff’s Office will cover de-escalation techniques and crisis intervention, and the incident command structure for such incidents at schools.

Lee Plemel, director, Carson City Community Development, will go over current development and other growth data that helps the city determine when to build additional school capacity.

Carson City Health and Human Services will discuss health programs at the schools, including vaccines and sexually transmitted infection education at the high school.

The joint meeting starts at approximately 6 p.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, and follows the supervisors’ regular meeting held in the same room during the day.

At its meeting the Board of Supervisors will vote to pass, on second reading, several new ordinances, including one to place a moratorium on applications for new construction for marijuana establishments until the state regulations on recreational pot are worked out and another on electronic message display signs that would allow Western Nevada College to place a sign on Carson Street.

The supervisors will decide whether to allocate more than $86,000 from the residential construction tax to build a new playground at Ross Gold Park.

The board will vote to authorize Parks, Recreation and Open Space to apply for a grant to help pay for the playground as well as for funds for the Disc Golf Course Complex and the purchase of 20 acres near the Clear Creek interchange.

The board will consider a 5-year, $873,000 contract with AT&T for 911 service and to upgrade the system, which is required by the Federal Communications Commission.

The supervisors will decide whether to disband the Shade Tree Council and move its responsibilities and budget into the parks and recreation department.

The Board of Supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.