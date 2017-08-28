Carson City Symphony begins rehearsals

The Carson City Symphony will begin rehearsals for the 2017-18 concert season from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Carson High School band room, 1111 N. Saliman Road in Carson City

The Symphony, conducted by David Bugli, is a volunteer orchestra of about 55 players who perform music from the 15th to 21st centuries. It's open to string players at any time without audition, and to other instrumentalists when positions are available. Current openings are for strings, especially violas and basses, and for horns. Musicians who are interested in joining should contact the symphony at 775-883-4154.

The 2017-18 season includes six concerts, all featuring guest soloists or groups. The opening concert, with guest violin soloist Carla Trynchuk, will be on Sunday, October 22, at 4 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, with a preview beginning at 3:15 p.m. Additional concerts will be on December 10 (Holiday Treat), February 25, and April 29 at the Carson City Community Center, a Sunday in June (Pops Party at the Governor's Mansion), and July 4 in Genoa. For more information, see the symphony web site: CCSymphony.com.

The Symphony's choral groups, Carson Chamber Singers and Carson City Symphony Chorus, begin rehearsals today at 6:30 p.m., at the Carson High choral room.

First concert, "Mostly Mozart," will be presented on Tuesday, October 24, in Carson City and Sunday, October 29, in Virginia City. Singers who are interested in auditioning for the Carson Chamber Singers or joining the Carson City Symphony Chorus should contact Director Michael Langham at ccsingersdirector@gmail.com or call the symphony at 775-883-4154.

Consort Canzona, the symphony's early music instrumental and vocal ensemble, plans to begins rehearsals on Monday, September 11, at the First Baptist Church, Carson City. For rehearsal time and information, contact Director Lora Mills, loradmills@hotmail.com.

Symphony Youth Strings, a tuition free, after-school program for beginning to advanced string players in grades 2-12, begins Aug. 30. For information, contact the symphony's Education Director, Sue Jesch, sue@tahoefiddler.com.