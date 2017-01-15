Carson City Tip-a-Cop fundraiser raises $1,100 for Special Olympics Nevada | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Tip-a-Cop fundraiser raises $1,100 for Special Olympics Nevada
Law enforcement personnel as celebrity waiters raised $1,100 for Special Olympics Nevada at a Tip-a-Cop fundraiser Jan. 11 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Carson City. The money will help provide local Special Olympics athletes with free year round training and competition opportunities in eight different sports. The coaches, volunteers and athletes from Special Olympics Nevada thank the community for its support.