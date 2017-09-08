Carson City to hold community garage sale

Carson City is holding its first community garage sale.

The event is being held Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there are two ways to participate as a seller.

Sellers can rent two parking spots in the east parking lot of the Carson City Community Center for $10 as a shop space.

Or, if sellers don't want to haul their goods, they can pay a $5 fee to locate their residence on a garage sale map for the day of the sale.

Weapons and any other potentially dangerous or illegal items are not allowed for sale or distribution at the event.

To sell at the Community Center, sellers must register by 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Goods can be dropped off at the site from 6:30-9 a.m. on Sept. 23, but all vehicles must be removed from the parking lot during the sale.

The interactive map of off-site garage sales is available online at carson.org/sale.

To register as a seller for the event, contact Dan Earp at 283-7422 or email at djearp@caron.org.