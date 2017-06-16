Carson City to host public marijuna workshop on Tuesday | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City will host a public workshop on Tuesday to discuss possible regulations for recreational marijuana establishments.

A representative from the Nevada Association of Counties will provide a legal overview and representatives from drug and health counseling, and the marijuana industry will be available to answer questions.

The workshop is also intended for the public to give feedback on concerns and issues that may need to be addressed by law enforcement, health services, and others.

Only medical marijuana establishments are permitted in Carson City, including cultivation facilities and two dispensaries. Recreational marijuana establishments are currently prohibited under a moratorium pending the adoption of applicable regulations.

The workshop will be at 5 p.m. in the Sierra Room at the Carson City Community Center.

For more information, contact Lee Plemel, director, Community Development, at 283-7075 or lplemel@carson.org.