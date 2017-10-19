Carson City trails to be closed to fix flood damage

Several Carson City trails will be closed for several weeks to fix damage caused by the floods in January.

City staff, along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been working on repairing damage to Carson City's trail system, and upcoming efforts will cause the trails to be temporarily closed for the coming weeks to ensure everyone's safety and ensure the repairs run smoothly.

Trails impacted will be:

Moffat Open Space — between Hells Bells Road and Lepire Drive. The asphalt trail is scheduled for repair starting on Oct. 30 for three to four weeks.

Riverview Park — western section of trail system. There will be reconstruction of the dirt trails starting Oct. 18 for four weeks.

Long Ranch Park — the paved section on the northwest side. Asphalt repairs are scheduled to start the end of October for four weeks.

Report safety issues at parks and trails in Carson City to 775-887-2262. For flood updates visit carson.org.