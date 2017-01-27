Carson City warming shelter open Friday and Saturday | NevadaAppeal.com

FISH, in cooperation with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, will be offering a warming shelter Friday and Saturday in anticipation of the freezing temperatures.

The shelter will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, in the Ormsby Room of the Sheriff’s Office, 911 E. Musser St.

The shelter will take people who are intoxicated, but do not have any alcohol or drugs in their possession.

Anyone who has pets that will be under their owner’s supervision also is welcome, as well as anyone who is not a danger to themselves or others.

FISH will be having its Shelter Shuttle available to transport people from FISH to the shelter at 6:45 p.m. today. To take the shuttle, be at FISH, 138 E. Long St., by 6:30 p.m. The shuttle leaves the warming shelter and returns to FISH at 7 a.m.