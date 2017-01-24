Carson City warming shelter open tonight | NevadaAppeal.com

Friends In Service Helping, in cooperation with Carson City, will be offering a warming shelter in anticipation of the freezing temperatures projected for Tuesday evening.

The emergency warming shelter at Fuji Park will be open from 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The shelter, proctored by volunteers, may be open longer based on the overnight low temperatures, 15 degrees or below, as forecasted by the Nevada Appeal.

Anyone who does not have shelter available to them is welcome.

The shelter will take people who are intoxicated, but do not have any alcohol or drugs in their possession.

Anyone who has pets that will be under their owner’s supervision also is welcome, as well as anyone who is not a danger to themselves or others.

FISH will be having its Shelter Shuttle available to transport people from FISH to the shelter at 6 p.m. today. To take the shuttle, be at FISH, 138 E. Long St., by 5:45 p.m. The shuttle leaves around 6 p.m. and returns from the shelter at 7 a.m.