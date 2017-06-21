Carson City’s BAC receives grant to upgrade stage equipment | NevadaAppeal.com

The Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation awarded the Brewery Arts Center $18,576 to upgrade its stage equipment.

The grant will help the BAC with its upcoming AMP Outdoor Concert series that starts Friday with a performance by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

It will also help the arts group with its indoor theaters throughout the year.

"These funds will go a long way to help serve the many organizations that use the Brewery Arts Center's facilities year round," said Gina Lopez Hill, executive director, including Wild Horse Children's Theater, Proscenium Players, Inc., and Sierra Nevada Forums.

The BAC received for a second year in row a $25,000 grant from the Mimi and Mortimor Levitt Foundation to host the free summer concert series.